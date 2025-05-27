Tue, May 27, 2025 @ 13:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS durable goods orders fall -6.3% mom, but core shows resilience

US durable goods orders fall -6.3% mom, but core shows resilience

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US durable goods orders fell sharply by -6.3% mom in April to USD 296.3B, driven primarily by a steep -17.1% mom drop in transportation equipment. The headline decline, while severe, was less than the expected -8.0%.

Orders excluding defense also posted a significant decline of -7.5% mom to USD 279.3B.

However, the underlying picture was somewhat more stable. Orders excluding the often-volatile transportation component rose by 0.2% mom to USD 197.5B, beating expectations of a flat reading.

This suggests that while large-ticket and defense-related items dragged the headline figure lower, private sector investment in capital goods is holding up better than feared.

Full US durable goods orders release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.