Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 49.4, recovery progressing

Eurozone PMI manufacturing was finalized at 49.4 in May, up from April’s 49.0 and marking the highest level in 33 months.

Production increased across all four major economies: Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, supporting economist Cyrus de la Rubia’s view that the recovery is gaining traction.

De la Rubia also noted that output has now risen for three straight months, reinforcing the view that the recovery is gaining traction. Historical data suggests a 72% chance of another output increase next month.

Falling input costs, driven by lower energy prices, have enabled manufacturers to cut selling prices again, offering the ECB more flexibility for its expected interest rate cuts.

However, the outlook remains clouded by external risks, particularly the threat of higher US tariffs on EU goods. Any escalation in transatlantic trade tensions could quickly derail the fragile rebound.

