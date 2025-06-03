RBA’s Hunter: AUD’s recent resilience linked to global shift away from USD exposure

RBA Chief Economist Sarah Hunter addressed the unusual behavior of the Australian Dollar in recent months in a speech today. She highlighted that while initial moves were consistent with past risk-off episodes, the currency’s subsequent rebound against the US Dollar stood out as “more unusual”.

On a “trade-weighted” basis, AUD has remained broadly stable, even though it has appreciated against the greenback and the Chinese renminbi, while weakening against most other major currencies.

This divergence, Hunter explained, stems from “offsetting factors”. Global growth concerns have pressured the AUD against safe-haven and cyclical peers, while simultaneous outflows from US assets have weakened the US Dollar.

Hunter cautioned that it’s too soon to tell whether this trend will persist, but acknowledged that recent market behavior reflects shifting investor sentiment, particularly toward capital reallocation away from US assets. As a result, Australian Dollar’s relative resilience against USD may be underpinned by portfolio rebalancing and perceived relative economic stability.

Hunter noted that the trade-weighted index has reverted to “pre-shock values”, suggesting minimal net change in the foreign-currency value of Australian exports. However, the “relative move of capital” into Australia, at a time when the US is facing policy and tariff-related volatility, could offer some support to “domestic investment activity”, providing a cushion to the broader economy amid global uncertainties.

Full speech of RBA’s Hunter here.