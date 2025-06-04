Wed, Jun 04, 2025 @ 10:31 GMT
UK PMI services finalized at 50.9, rebound as tariff concerns ease

The UK services sector returned to modest growth in May, with PMI Services finalized at 50.9, rebounding from April’s 27-month low of 49.0. Composite PMI also edged into expansion at 50.3, up from 48.5.

Tim Moore of S&P Global highlighted that easing fears over US tariffs, firmer global markets, and renewed client confidence underpinned the service sector’s recovery. Business sentiment for the year ahead climbed to a seven-month high, driven by investment plans and improved sales expectations.

However, the underlying job market remains soft. The eight-month stretch of declining employment in the sector now marks the longest non-pandemic downturn since the global financial crisis.

But encouragingly, input cost inflation eased from April’s peak, while competitive pricing pressures led to the slowest increase in service charges since October.

