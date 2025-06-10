Tue, Jun 10, 2025 @ 10:17 GMT
UK labor market softens as unemployment rises to 4.6% and wage growth...

UK labor market softens as unemployment rises to 4.6% and wage growth slows

By ActionForex.com

UK labor market data released today point to gradual cooling. In May, payrolled employment dropped by -109k, or -0.4% mom. Claimant count rose sharply by 33.1k, well above the expected 4.5k increase. Wage pressures are also easing, with median monthly pay rising by 5.8% yoy, down from 6.2% previously, though still within a relatively tight band seen this year.

For the three months to April, unemployment rate ticked up to 4.6% as expected, while both average earnings measures came in softer than forecast. Regular pay (excluding bonuses) rose 5.2% yoy, and total pay increased 5.3% yoy, both under the 5.5% consensus.

Full UK labor market overview release here.

