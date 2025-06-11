US CPI ticks up to 2.4%, core unchanged at 2.8%, undershoot expectations

US consumer inflation data for May came in softer than expected, offering some relief to markets concerned about price pressures from tariffs and broader cost pass-throughs.

Headline CPI rose just 0.1% mom, below consensus of 0.2% mom. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, also surprised to the downside with a 0.1% mom rise against an expected 0.3% mom. The gains in overall prices were primarily driven by shelter (0.3% mom) and food (0.3% mom), while energy posted a -1.0% monthly drop.

On an annual basis, headline CPI rose slightly from 2.3% yoy to 2.4% yoy, still undershooting the forecasted 2.5% yoy. Core CPI held steady at 2.8% yoy, also missing expectations of 2.9% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.