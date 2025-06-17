US retail sales drop sharply by -0.9% mom in May

US retail sales declined more than expected in May, falling -0.9% month-on-month to USD 715.4B, well below the forecasted -0.6% mom drop.

The weakness was broad-based, with ex-auto sales falling -0.3% mom and ex-gasoline sales down -0.8% mom. Even the core control group—excluding autos and gasoline—registered a -0.1% mom decline, suggesting slowing momentum in discretionary consumption.

Despite a solid 4.5% yoy gain for the March–May period, today’s figures raise fresh doubts about the strength of US consumer spending heading into the summer.

