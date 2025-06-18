Eurozone CPI finalized at 1.9% in May, disinflation takes hold as services inflation softens

Final Eurozone inflation figures for May confirmed further softening in price pressures, with headline CPI easing to 1.9% yoy from April’s 2.2% yoy. Core CPI (ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) also moderated to 2.3% yoy from 2.7% yoy. Services inflation, a key component closely tracked by ECB, slowed markedly from 4.0% yoy to 3.2% yoy, contributing to the broader disinflation trend across the bloc.

According to Eurostat, the largest contribution to the overall annual inflation rate came from services (+1.47 percentage points), followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco (+0.62 pp). Non-energy industrial goods added a modest +0.16 pp, while energy dragged the headline rate down by -0.34 pp. The moderation in services inflation is especially important given its linkage to wage growth.

Looking across the EU, headline inflation was steady at 2.2%, but divergence across member states is stark. Cyprus, France, and Ireland posted the lowest annual rates at 0.4%, 0.6%, and 1.4% respectively, while Romania, Estonia, and Hungary topped the inflation chart with rates above 4.5%. Annual inflation declined in 14 member states compared to April.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.