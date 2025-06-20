BoJ minutes reflect extremely high uncertainties, stresses need to judge without preconceptions

BoJ’s May policy meeting minutes reveal a board wary of “extremely high uncertainties” stemming from global trade tensions. While BoJ left its short-term interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, it sharply downgraded its growth and inflation outlooks, largely due to the expected hit on Japan’s economy from higher US tariffs.

Members reiterated that “if the outlook for economic activity and prices was realized,” further rate hikes would still be appropriate, aligning with gradual normalization. However, A key theme was the need to remain flexible and data-dependent, with many members emphasizing the importance of “carefully examining” the evolving outlook before acting.

Many members warned that it was crucial “to judge whether the outlook… would be realized, without any preconceptions.” One policymaker admitted that the probability of the forecast materializing was “not as high as before,” while another stressed that both upward and downward risks must be weighed.

The minutes also captured divergent internal views. One board member said that “while the Bank would enter a phase of pausing,” policy must remain “nimble and more flexible.” Another warned of the risk that simultaneous supply-chain disruptions and inflation spikes would leave Japan in a difficult position, especially given that “inflation expectations were not as anchored as in the United States.”

