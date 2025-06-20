UK retail sales plunge -2.7% mom in May, led by sharp drop in food spending

UK retail sales volumes slumped -2.7% mom in May, far worse than expectations of a -0.5% decline, marking the steepest monthly fall since December 2023.

The downturn was driven by a sharp -5.0% mom drop in food store sales, reversing April’s 4.7% mom gain and registering the largest fall in this category since May 2021. Non-food store sales also retreated, down -1.4% mom on the month, as department and household-related purchases weakened amid cautious consumer sentiment.

Despite May’s setback, retail sales volumes rose by 0.8% in the three months to May compared to the prior three-month period ending February.

Full UK retail sales release here.