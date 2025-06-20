Canada’s retail sales rise 0.3% mom in April, but May outlook weakens on trade tensions

Canada’s retail sales rose 0.3% mom in April to CAD 70.1B, falling short of market expectations of a 0.5% mom rise. Growth was supported by increases in six of nine subsectors, particularly in motor vehicle and parts dealers. However, sales excluding autos and fuel—rose just 0.1% mom. In volume terms, sales rose a healthier 0.5%, but the strength may not carry forward. Statistics Canada’s advance estimate for May suggests a -1.1% mom decline.

Trade tensions between Canada and the US are emerging as a key drag on the retail sector. Statistics Canada reported that 36% of retail businesses were affected in April, citing price increases, shifting demand, and supply chain disruptions. While most subsectors recorded sales growth, all nine reported some degree of negative impact.

Full Canada’s retail sales release here.