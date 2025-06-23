Japan PMI composite rises to 51.4, but trade uncertainty weighs on demand

Japan’s private sector showed a modest rebound in June, with PMI Composite rising from 50.2 to 51.4, the highest reading since February. The pickup was led by stronger services sector, which rose from 51.0 to 51.5. PMI Manufacturing returned to expansion territory at 50.4, up from 49.4.

Annabel Fiddes of S&P Global noted that business activity gained momentum into quarter-end, but demand conditions remained fragile. New business rose only slightly, while foreign demand for manufactured goods weakened further. Firms cited ongoing concerns over US tariffs and global trade uncertainty, which continued to weigh on client orders and export sales.

Still, there were signs of easing cost pressures, with input prices rising at the slowest pace in 15 months. Employment also improved, with overall job creation accelerating to the fastest rate in nearly a year.

Full Japan PMI flash release here.