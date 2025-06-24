Fed’s Hammack warns against premature cuts, signals prolonged pause likely

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack pushed back against the idea of early rate cuts, saying there’s little evidence yet to justify easing. “I don’t see a weakening in the economy that would merit imminent rate cuts,” she said. Hammack emphasized that risks from holding steady are low and that any adjustments should be cautious and measured.

She reiterated the value of patience in uncertain times, noting that the current stance could be maintained “for quite some time” before Fed considers modest cuts toward neutral.

“I would rather be slow and move in the right direction than move quickly in the wrong one,” she emphasized.