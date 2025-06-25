BoJ: Split emerges over of tariffs impact and rising domestic prices

BoJ’s Summary of Opinions from its June 16–17 meeting highlighted a growing divide among policymakers over the risks posed by US tariffs. While recent hard data for April and May “relatively solid”, several officials warned that the real effects of the tariffs have “yet to materialize”. One member emphasized the need to assess the impact carefully, as it would “certainly” weigh on business sentiment, while another described the economy as “somewhat stagnant.”

Still, the board was not unanimous in its pessimism. Some members maintained that the damage from tariffs would be limited, pointing to robust wage growth and stable consumer inflation. One member even highlighted the influence of rice prices on “perceived inflation and inflation expectations”, urging close monitoring. Others noted that the domestic backdrop remains relatively firm, with wages rising and inflation slightly exceeding forecasts.

BoJ left its policy rate unchanged at 0.5% and decided to taper the pace of its bond holdings reduction more gradually starting next year.

Full BoJ Summary of Opinions here.