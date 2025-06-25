    Australia CPI slows to 2.1% yoy in May, weakest since October 2024

    By
    ActionForex.com
    -

    Australia’s monthly CPI eased more than expected in May, dropping from 2.4% yoy to 2.1% yoy, the lowest level since October 2024 and below forecasts of 2.4% yoy.

    Underlying inflation also softened, with trimmed mean CPI falling from 2.8% yoy to 2.4% yoy, reinforcing signs that underlying price pressures are easing across the economy. Excluding volatile items and holiday travel, inflation ticked down slightly to 2.7% yoy from 2.8% yoy.

    The largest annual price increases came from food and non-alcoholic beverages (+2.9%), housing (+2.0%), and alcohol and tobacco (+5.9%).

    The overall print strengthens the case for additional RBA rate cuts in the second half of the year, particularly as disinflation broadens.

    Full Australia monthly CPI release here.

