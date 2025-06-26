Germany’s Gfk consumer sentiment falls to -20.3, mood sours slightly as precautionary saving picks up

German consumer sentiment slipped slightly in July, with the Gfk index easing from -20.0 to -20.3, missing expectations of a recovery to -19.0.

The drop came despite a strong rebound in the economic expectations component, which surged seven points to 20.1—its highest since the early stages of the Ukraine war. Income expectations also improved for the fourth consecutive month, rising to 12.8.

Yet the consumer climate remains weighed down by caution. The willingness-to-buy index was subdued at -6.2. The notable jump in the savings indicator to 13.9, the highest since April 2024, suggests that households are still holding back on discretionary spending.

GfK’s Rolf Bürkl pointed to rising savings as a key drag, reflecting continued uncertainty and a lack of confidence in making large purchases.

Full German Gfk consumer sentiment release here.