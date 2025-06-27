Fed’s Collins: July cut too soon, needs more data before moving

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said in a Bloomberg interview that July is too soon for a rate cut, pointing to the limited data available between now and the next FOMC meeting. “We’re only going to have really one more month of data before the July meeting,” she noted, adding, “I expect to want to see more information than that.”

Collins emphasized there’s no urgency to ease policy and reaffirmed her baseline view that cuts are likely later this year. Whether that translates to “one rate cut” or potentially more, she said, will depend entirely on how the data evolves.