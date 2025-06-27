Eurozone economic sentiment falls to 94 in June as industry weakens

June’s economic data from the European Commission showed further erosion in business sentiment, with Economic Sentiment Indicator falling to 94.0 in both the EU and the Eurozone.

France (-3.4) posted the sharpest decline in sentiment among major EU members, followed by Spain (-1.4) and Germany (-0.8), while Poland (+1.0) saw a slight rebound.

The decline was led by deteriorating industry confidence, with retail also contributing. Confidence in services and among consumers held firm, while construction recovered.

Employment expectations, however, remained stable, with the EEI unchanged in the EU (97.5) and marginally higher in the Eurozone (97.1).

Full EU and Eurozone ESI release here.