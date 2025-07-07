Eurozone Sentix rises to 4.5, recovery gaining momentum, ECB may pause cuts

Eurozone’s Sentix Investor Confidence Index rose from 0.2 to 4.5 in July, its highest since February 2022. The improvement was broad-based: Current Situation Index climbed from -13.0 to -7.3, and Expectations strengthened from 14.3 to 17.0. This marks the third consecutive gain across all components—fulfilling what Sentix calls the “triple rule” for identifying an economic turning point.

“The July data indicate a sustained upturn,” Sentix noted, adding that the recovery is now gaining in breadth. This aligns with recent data showing stabilization in business activity and firming consumer sentiment, suggesting that the bloc may be entering a more durable phase of expansion after years of stagnation.

Meanwhile, the improving sentiment is likely to narrow ECB’s scope for further rate cuts. Sentix’s policy barometer, released alongside the economic index, suggests that monetary policy will remain in a “comfort zone” rather than pivot toward aggressive easing.

