Mon, Jul 07, 2025 @ 12:39 GMT
Eurozone retail sales fall -0.7% mom in May, EU down -0.8% mom

Eurozone retail sales fall -0.7% mom in May, EU down -0.8% mom

Eurozone retail sales volumes declined by -0.7% mom in May, slightly better than expectations for a -0.8% mom fall but still signaling weak consumer activity across the bloc. The decline was broad-based, with food, drinks and tobacco sales down -0.7% mom, non-food products (excluding fuel) off by -0.6% mom, and automotive fuel volumes sliding -1.3% mom.

Across the broader EU, retail volumes fell by 0.8% mom. National data showed particularly sharp declines in Sweden (-4.6%), Belgium (-2.5%), and Estonia (-2.2%), while Portugal, Bulgaria, and Cyprus bucked the trend with modest gains.

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

