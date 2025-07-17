Thu, Jul 17, 2025 @ 03:51 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsAussie unemployment rate surges to 4.3% as full-time jobs slide

Aussie unemployment rate surges to 4.3% as full-time jobs slide

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Australia’s June jobs report came in well short of expectations, with only a 2k increase in employment and a sharp divergence between full-time and part-time work. Full-time employment plunged by -38.2k while part-time roles rose 40.2k. Unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, defying forecasts for it to hold at 4.1%, while participation rate remained unchanged at 67.0%.

According to the ABS, the rise in joblessness was driven by a 34k increase in the number of unemployed Australians. ABS labor head Sean Crick added that full-time hours worked declined -1.3% in the month, suggesting further weakness ahead. Despite a marginal rise in total hours worked of 0.1% mom, the data add to signs that the labor market is losing momentum.

Full Australia’s employment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.