Eurozone CPI finalized at 2% in June, services remain main driver

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.0% yoy in June, slightly higher than May’s 1.9% yoy. Core CPI (ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) held steady at 2.3% for the second straight month.

Services contributed the bulk of annual Eurozone inflation (+1.51 percentage points), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+0.59 pp). Energy continued to exert a mild drag, subtracting -0.25 pp.

At the broader EU level, CPI rose to 2.3% yoy from 2.2% yoy the prior month. Cyprus and France saw sub-1% inflation, while Eastern European nations led the upside—Romania at 5.8% and Estonia at 5.2%. Inflation rose in 22 out of 27 EU states.

