EU exports stagnate as US, China imports surge

Eurozone recorded a EUR 7.0B surplus in goods trade in June, as modest export growth was outpaced by stronger imports. Exports ticked up 0.4% yoy to EUR 237.2B, while imports jumped 6.8% yoy to EUR 230.2B.

Across the EU as a whole, goods surplus narrowed to EUR 8.0B. Exports held steady at EUR 213.7B, but imports rose 6.4% yoy to EUR 205.7B.

Trade with major partners showed contrasting trends. EU exports to the US and China dropped sharply, down -10.3% yoy and -12.7% yoy, while exports to the UK grew 7.4% yoy.

At the same time, imports from the US and China surged by 16.4% yoy and 167% yoy respectively, while UK shipments into the EU declined -3.6% yoy.

