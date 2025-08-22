Fri, Aug 22, 2025 @ 15:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Collins stresses balance between inflation and jobs

Fed’s Collins stresses balance between inflation and jobs

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Bloomberg TV that while U.S. growth has shown signs of slowing, the “overall economic fundamentals are relatively solid.” She argued policymakers cannot wait until all uncertainty clears before acting and must carefully weigh the Fed’s dual mandate.

She emphasized policymakers “cannot wait until all of the uncertainty is behind us,” and must instead weigh both sides of the Fed’s mandate.

“If we start to see worsening labor market risks relative to inflation, starting to dial back the restrictiveness would become appropriate,” she said.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.