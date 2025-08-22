Fed’s Collins stresses balance between inflation and jobs

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said on Bloomberg TV that while U.S. growth has shown signs of slowing, the “overall economic fundamentals are relatively solid.” She argued policymakers cannot wait until all uncertainty clears before acting and must carefully weigh the Fed’s dual mandate.

“If we start to see worsening labor market risks relative to inflation, starting to dial back the restrictiveness would become appropriate,” she said.