Thu, Aug 28, 2025 @ 03:37 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsNZ ANZ business confidence rises to 49.7, weak spots reinforce RBNZ’s dovish...

NZ ANZ business confidence rises to 49.7, weak spots reinforce RBNZ’s dovish tilt

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New Zealand’s ANZ Business Confidence index improved modestly in August, rising to 49.7 from 47.8. However, firms’ Own Activity Outlook slipped to 38.7 from 40.6. Sector pressures also persisted, with reported employment in construction falling sharply.

Inflation indicators eased further. The share of firms expecting to raise prices in the next three months fell to 43%, while cost expectations edged down to 74%. One-year inflation expectations also dipped to 2.63% from 2.68%. Wage growth expectations 12 months out softened to 2.4% from 2.5%.

ANZ said the survey aligns with the RBNZ’s updated view that the economy requires “a little more support” to ward off downside risks. While confidence is stabilizing, the recovery will unfortunately “not come soon enough for some”.

Full NZ ANZ business confidence release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.