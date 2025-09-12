NZ BNZ manufacturing slips to 49.9, sector weakness persists, optimism patchy

Fri, Sep 12, 2025 @ 05:17 GMT
The latest BusinessNZ PMI showed New Zealand’s manufacturing sector stalling in August, with the index slipping to 49.9 from 52.8. BusinessNZ’s Catherine Beard noted the industry “has yet to turn the corner toward sustained growth,” with the reading underscoring patchy conditions and fragile confidence despite being only marginally below the neutral threshold.

The breakdown highlighted a mixed picture. New Orders rose strongly to 55.2, the highest in two years, hinting at improving demand momentum, while raw material deliveries remained in expansion at 50.5. Offsetting this, production fell to 46.6, while employment (49.1) and finished stocks (47.1) also contracted, dragging the overall index lower.

Nearly six in ten respondents offered negative comments, citing flat sales, customer caution, rising costs, and global uncertainty as key drags. Although the proportion of negative feedback has eased from June’s high, sentiment remains weak, and businesses see recovery as tentative at best.

Full NZ BNZ PMI release here.

