UK unemployment rate jumps to four year high, wages growth slow

UK labor market data released today showed further cooling, reinforcing expectations that the BoC would deliver another rate cut in December.

In October, Payrolled employment fell -0.1% mom, or -32k, while claimant count rose 29k, exceeding expectations of a 20.3k rise. Wage pressures also eased significantly. Median monthly pay grew just 3.1% yoy, sharply down from 5.9% previously and marking the weakest pace since mid-2020.

In the three months to September, unemployment rate climbed from 4.8% to 5.0%, the highest in four years. Average earnings growth slowed from 5.0% yoy to 4.8% including bonuses, and from 4.7% yoy to 4.6% excluding them. Both readings highlight that the pay cycle is losing momentum as inflation falls and labor slack builds.

Full UK job data release here.