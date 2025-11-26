US durable goods rise 0.5% mom in September, ex-transport strength stands out

US durable goods orders rose 0.5% mom to USD 313.7B in September, matching expectations. The headline increase was driven primarily by transportation equipment, which climbed 0.4% mom to USD 110.7B, extending gains for a second month.

Ex-defense orders also inched 0.1% higher to USD 290.6B, reflecting still-modest momentum across broader manufacturing categories.

The stronger signal came from core orders, with ex-transportation rising 0.6% mom — well above the 0.2% consensus — to USD 202.9B. The data suggest business investment remains resilient, offering a mild counterweight to recent signs of cooling elsewhere in the economy.

Full US durable goods orders release here.