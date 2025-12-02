RBNZ’s Breman sets tone for Leadership: Mandate discipline and public trust

New RBNZ Governor Anna Breman used her first appearance before a parliamentary committee to underline a back-to-basics approach for the central bank. She said her leadership will be “laser focused” on the core mandate of keeping inflation low and stable, ensuring financial system resilience, and maintaining a safe and efficient payments framework.

Her comments signal an intention to anchor policy discussions firmly around credibility and discipline after a period of volatility in inflation and rate expectations. By highlighting the fundamentals of price stability and financial stability, Breman appears set to build continuity with the bank’s existing stance while strengthening its emphasis on execution and institutional reliability.

Looking into 2026, Breman said “transparency, accountability, and clear communication” will be central pillars of her leadership. She noted that maintaining public trust is critical for the next phase of policy.