Thu, Feb 12, 2026 11:19 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsUK GDP misses at 0.1% mom growth, production and construction drag

    UK GDP misses at 0.1% mom growth, production and construction drag

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    UK GDP rose just 0.1% mom in December, undershooting expectations for a 0.2% gain and pointing to a subdued end to 2025. While services output expanded by 0.3% on the month, weakness in production, which fell -0.9%, and construction, down -0.5%, capped overall growth.

    For the fourth quarter as a whole, GDP grew 0.1% quarter-on-quarter compared with Q3. Production output provided the largest positive contribution, rising 1.2%, while services showed no growth and construction contracted sharply by -2.1%.

    On a broader basis, GDP expanded 1.0% in the three months to December 2025 compared with a year earlier, with services and production both up 1.0%. Annual GDP growth for 2025 came in at 1.3%, driven primarily by 1.4% growth in services, while production posted its first annual increase since 2021 at 0.2%. Construction grew 1.8%.

    Full UK GDP release here.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.