UK GDP misses at 0.1% mom growth, production and construction drag

UK GDP rose just 0.1% mom in December, undershooting expectations for a 0.2% gain and pointing to a subdued end to 2025. While services output expanded by 0.3% on the month, weakness in production, which fell -0.9%, and construction, down -0.5%, capped overall growth.

For the fourth quarter as a whole, GDP grew 0.1% quarter-on-quarter compared with Q3. Production output provided the largest positive contribution, rising 1.2%, while services showed no growth and construction contracted sharply by -2.1%.

On a broader basis, GDP expanded 1.0% in the three months to December 2025 compared with a year earlier, with services and production both up 1.0%. Annual GDP growth for 2025 came in at 1.3%, driven primarily by 1.4% growth in services, while production posted its first annual increase since 2021 at 0.2%. Construction grew 1.8%.

