    UK GDP flat in January as services stall, production contracts

    UK economic growth stalled at the start of the year, with GDP showing no expansion in January, falling short of expectations for a modest 0.2% mom rise. Sector data showed a mixed picture beneath the headline reading. Services output, which accounts for the largest share of the UK economy, was flat during the month. Production declined slightly by -0.1%

    Construction posted 0.2% mom growth, but the sector remains under sustained pressure following a prolonged period of contraction driven by high borrowing costs and subdued investment.

    Looking at the broader trend, the UK economy still managed a modest expansion of 0.2% in the three months to January, an improvement from the 0.1% growth recorded in the three months to December. Services output rose by 0.2% over the period, while production delivered stronger growth of 1.3%. However, construction was a significant drag, contracting by -2.0% over the same period.

    Full UK GDP release here.

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

