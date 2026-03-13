UK GDP flat in January as services stall, production contracts

UK economic growth stalled at the start of the year, with GDP showing no expansion in January, falling short of expectations for a modest 0.2% mom rise. Sector data showed a mixed picture beneath the headline reading. Services output, which accounts for the largest share of the UK economy, was flat during the month. Production declined slightly by -0.1%

Construction posted 0.2% mom growth, but the sector remains under sustained pressure following a prolonged period of contraction driven by high borrowing costs and subdued investment.

Looking at the broader trend, the UK economy still managed a modest expansion of 0.2% in the three months to January, an improvement from the 0.1% growth recorded in the three months to December. Services output rose by 0.2% over the period, while production delivered stronger growth of 1.3%. However, construction was a significant drag, contracting by -2.0% over the same period.

