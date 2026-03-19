BoE unanimous rate hold surprises as doves abandon cut calls amid energy shock

Bank of England left Bank Rate unchanged at 3.75%, but the unanimous vote came as a clear surprise. Markets had expected a 6–3 or 7–2 split, with several known doves continuing to push for rate cuts. Instead, even the most dovish members backed a hold, signaling a sharp shift in near-term policy thinking as the energy shock reshapes the inflation outlook.

The statement highlighted that the escalation in the Middle East has led to a “significant increase” in global energy prices, which will feed through to both household bills and business costs. While domestic inflation had been easing prior to the shock, CPI is now expected to rise again in the near term. The Committee stressed the growing risk of second-round effects, particularly in wage and price-setting behavior.

Crucially, the unanimous decision masks a divergence in underlying views. Dovish members such as Dave Ramsden and Sarah Breeden made clear they would have voted for a cut absent the energy shock, while Swati Dhingra and Alan Taylor also maintained that easing could still be appropriate under a benign scenario. Their shift to holding reflects a pause rather than a change in medium-term bias.

On the other side, more hawkish members including Catherine Mann, Huw Pill, and Megan Greene emphasized the risk that higher energy prices could re-embed inflation. They pointed to heightened sensitivity among households and firms after years of elevated inflation, increasing the likelihood of second-round effects. This group appears more concerned that inflation persistence could return if policy is eased prematurely.

Governor Andrew Bailey and Clare Lombardelli struck a balanced tone, acknowledging both the inflationary impact of the energy shock and the drag on growth. However, the emphasis remained on ensuring inflation returns sustainably to target, reinforcing that inflation risks have regained priority despite weaker activity.

Overall, the BoE has shifted from an easing bias to a cautious pause. Rate cuts are likely delayed as policymakers wait for greater clarity on the scale and duration of the energy shock. While hiking remains a low-probability outcome, it has re-entered the discussion at the margin, marking a clear change in the policy outlook.

Full BoE statement here.