RBNZ Holds, Warns of “Decisive” Hikes if Inflation Expectations De-Anchor

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand held the Official Cash Rate at 2.25% as expected, but struck a clearly hawkish tone, warning it stands ready to deliver “decisive and timely increases” if inflation expectations begin to de-anchor. The decision underscores a policy stance that is on hold for now, but increasingly alert to upside inflation risks.

In its summary record, the RBNZ emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook, noting that the impact of the Middle East conflict will depend on how opposing forces evolve. Policymakers made clear that the balance of risks is shifting. “Any signs of significant second-round inflationary effects or increases in medium-term inflation expectations would require decisive and timely increases in the OCR,” the Committee said.

The central bank outlined a conditional path. If recent inflation pressures—largely driven by higher oil prices—prove temporary, the RBNZ would expect to move “gradually” toward more neutral policy settings as growth recovers. However, the emphasis on second-round effects signals growing concern that price pressures could become more persistent.

The discussion revealed a divergence within the Committee. Some members favored a more “pre-emptive response” to guard against inflation expectations drifting higher, while others stressed downside risks to growth and argued for patience. This split highlights the difficulty of calibrating policy in an environment shaped by both external shocks and domestic fragility.

Overall, the RBNZ delivered a hawkish hold that supports a tightening bias without committing to immediate action. The bar for future hikes has lowered if inflation expectations begin to shift. Markets are likely to interpret this as a signal that the next move, while not imminent, would be upward.

Full RBNZ statement here.