Fed Minutes: Rates Near Neutral, Cuts Still Seen but No Longer a Given

The clearest signal from the March FOMC minutes is that policymakers collectively shifted away from any presumption of continued easing. With rates now judged to be “within a range of plausible estimates of its neutral level” following last year’s 75bps cuts, the bar for further policy easing has been materially raised.

The decision to hold at 3.50–3.75% was nearly unanimous, with only Stephen Miran dissenting in favor of a 25bps cut. The dominant driver behind the pause was “elevated” uncertainty tied to the Middle East conflict. Officials acknowledged that while economic activity remained solid, the external shock had introduced a level of unpredictability that warranted patience rather than pre-emptive action.

Crucially, the characterization of policy as near neutral marks a structural shift in the Fed’s reaction function. Earlier in the cycle, rate cuts were seen as necessary to avoid overtightening. That logic has now changed. With policy no longer clearly restrictive, easing is no longer automatic—it must be justified by incoming data. As the minutes suggest, any additional cuts would likely require inflation to “decline in line with their expectations.”

That conditionality is reinforced by a subtle but important shift in timing expectations. While many participants still anticipate that it “would likely become appropriate to lower” rates over time, “a couple” explicitly pushed back the expected timing of cuts due to recent inflation readings. This reflects growing discomfort with easing too early while price pressures remain sticky.

At the same time, the Fed is grappling with unusually pronounced two-sided risks. On one side, policymakers warned that a prolonged Middle East conflict could weaken labor markets, noting that higher oil prices may “reduce households’ purchasing power, tighten financial conditions, and reduce growth abroad,” potentially justifying rate cuts. On the other, “many participants” flagged the risk that persistent energy-driven inflation could “call for rate increases” to keep expectations anchored.

The result is a policy stance defined by balance rather than bias. As the minutes emphasized, policy is “not on a preset course” and will be determined “meeting by meeting.” This reinforces a reactive framework where both cuts and hikes remain on the table, depending on how inflation and growth evolve.

Full FOMC minutes here.