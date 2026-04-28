US Consumer Confidence Edges Higher as Labor Outlook Improves Despite Inflation Concerns

US consumer confidence rose slightly in April, with the Conference Board index ticking up from 92.2 to 92.8, beating expectations of 89.4. The modest gain suggests resilience in household sentiment, even as inflation concerns—particularly from rising gasoline prices linked to Middle East tensions—remain elevated.

Under the surface, the picture is mixed. The Present Situation Index slipped from 124.1 to 123.8, indicating a slight deterioration in views on current business and labor conditions. However, the Expectations Index improved from 71.0 to 72.2, driven by more optimistic views on income and labor market prospects. As noted by Chief Economist Dana Peterson, gains in labor market and income expectations helped offset softer assessments of broader economic conditions.

Temporary relief from a two-week ceasefire and a rebound in equity markets during the survey period likely supported sentiment after March’s volatility. Still, caution persists. Inflation expectations remain elevated despite a slight decline, and nearly half of respondents expect interest rates to rise over the next 12 months. This suggests that while confidence is stabilizing, underlying concerns about inflation and policy tightening continue to weigh on the outlook.

Full US consumer confidence release here.