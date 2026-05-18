China April Data Misses Across the Board as Domestic Demand Weakens Sharply

China’s economic data deteriorated sharply in April, with industrial production, retail sales, and fixed asset investment all missing expectations as domestic demand weakened against a backdrop of prolonged Middle East conflict and rising external uncertainty.

Industrial production growth slowed from 5.7% yoy to 4.1% yoy, well below expectations of 5.9% yoy. Retail sales provided the biggest disappointment, decelerating sharply from 1.7% yoy to just 0.2% yoy, missing forecasts of 2.0% yoy and signaling that household consumption remains extremely subdued. Meanwhile, fixed asset investment contracted by -1.6% ytd yoy, reversing from the 1.7% growth recorded in the January-March period and falling far short of expectations for a 1.6% increase.

At a press briefing, National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson Fu Linghui said the Chinese economy had shown “strong resilience” despite elevated energy prices, supply chain disruption, and the prolonged Middle East conflict. However, he also acknowledged mounting external uncertainties and rising cost pressures on businesses, adding that some enterprises continued to face operational difficulties.