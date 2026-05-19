Eurozone Trade Surplus Shrinks Sharply to EUR 7.8B as Exports to US Collapse

Eurozone trade data deteriorated sharply in March as exports weakened significantly while imports continued rising, highlighting the growing pressure from slowing global demand and escalating trade disruptions. Eurozone recorded a goods trade surplus of EUR 7.8B in March 2026, down dramatically from EUR 34.1B a year earlier. Exports to the rest of the world fell -5.5% yoy to EUR 265.3B, while imports rose 4.4% yoy to EUR 257.4B.
The broader European Union figures painted a similarly weak picture. The EU’s goods trade surplus narrowed from EUR 34.0B to EUR 5.9B as extra-EU exports dropped -8.7% yoy to EUR 233.9B, while imports increased 2.7% yoy to EUR 228.0B.
The deterioration was particularly severe in trade with the United States, where EU exports plunged -37.1% yoy to EUR 45.0B. Although imports from the US edged up only 1.1%, the bilateral trade surplus with the US collapsed from EUR 40.4B a year earlier to EUR 13.5B.
While exports to the UK and Switzerland remained relatively resilient, trade with China continued to show a large structural deficit, with imports from China rising 2.7% while exports slipped -2.3%.
|Indicator
|March 2026 (EUR)
|Change (yoy)
|Euro Area Trade Balance
|7.8B
|Euro Area Exports
|265.3B
|-5.5%
|Euro Area Imports
|257.4B
|+4.4%
|EU Trade Balance
|5.9B
|Extra-EU Exports
|233.9B
|-8.7%
|Extra-EU Imports
|228.0B
|+2.7%
Key EU Trading Partners
|Partner
|Exports (B)
|Export Growth
|Imports (B)
|Import Growth
|Trade Balance (B)
|United States
|45.0
|-37.1%
|31.5
|+1.1%
|13.5
|China
|17.7
|-2.3%
|50.3
|+2.7%
|-32.6
|United Kingdom
|32.9
|+6.9%
|14.9
|+1.1%
|18.0
|Switzerland
|23.0
|+10.1%
|13.9
|+11.4%
|9.1