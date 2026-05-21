HomeLive CommentsAustralia Employment Unexpectedly Contracts as Unemployment Rate Jumps to 4.5%

Australia Employment Unexpectedly Contracts as Unemployment Rate Jumps to 4.5%

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Australia’s labor market weakened sharply in April as employment unexpectedly contracted and the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level since 2021, reinforcing signs that higher interest rates and slowing demand are beginning to weigh more heavily on the economy. Employment fell by -18.6k, sharply missing expectations for a 15.2k increase, while unemployment rate rose from 4.3% to 4.5%, above forecasts for an unchanged reading.

The weakness was broad-based across the labor market. Full-time employment declined by -10.7k to 10.16 million, while part-time employment fell by -7.9k to 4.58 million. Participation rate also edged lower from 66.8% to 66.7%, suggesting some workers may already be stepping out of the labor force as hiring conditions soften.

One area of resilience came from hours worked, which rose 0.8% mom despite the drop in employment, indicating firms may still be relying on existing staff rather than aggressively expanding payrolls. Nevertheless, the overall report strengthens expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia will maintain its tactical wait-and-see stance near term after signaling earlier this week that policy settings are now restrictive.

Indicator Previous Latest Expectation
Employment Change 17.9k -18.6k 15.2k
Unemployment Rate 4.3% 4.5% 4.3%
Participation Rate 66.8% 66.7%
Monthly Hours Worked (mom) 0.8%

Full Australia employment release here.

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