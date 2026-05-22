Barkin, Goolsbee Signal Growing Fed Concern Over Persistent Inflation Risks

Federal Reserve officials Thomas Barkin and Austan Goolsbee signaled growing concern on Thursday that inflation pressures may prove more persistent than previously expected, reinforcing the broader market shift toward a higher-for-longer interest rate outlook. While neither policymaker explicitly endorsed another rate hike, both emphasized that inflation progress has stalled and that policymakers cannot assume recent supply-driven price shocks will fade smoothly on their own.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the Fed’s decision to hold rates steady at the last meeting “made sense” as policymakers gathered more clarity on inflation and labor market developments amid the Middle East conflict and broader economic disruptions. However, he also warned that policymakers may soon face pressures on “the employment side of our mandate, the inflation side of our mandate, or conceivably both.”

Barkin specifically questioned whether the Fed can continue relying on its traditional approach of “looking through” supply shocks, warning that repeated waves of geopolitical tensions, trade fragmentation, rising debt, and supply disruptions could eventually risk “loosening the anchor” for inflation expectations.

Nevertheless, Barkin stopped short of prioritizing either inflation or labor market risks, saying he was “not leaning toward overly focusing on one side or the other.” Still, his remarks reflected increasing unease inside the Fed that structural inflation pressures linked to energy costs and broader global fragmentation may not fade quickly. Markets have increasingly shifted toward pricing scenarios where rates stay elevated for longer and where further tightening remains possible if inflation fails to moderate convincingly.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee struck a similarly cautious tone, saying “we have a pretty significant inflation problem developing,” while noting that the labor market has remained “mostly stable.” Goolsbee added that “we were making progress, then we stopped making progress,” reinforcing concerns that disinflation momentum has stalled.

The remarks from both officials continue the broader hawkish repricing already underway across rates markets, with Treasury yields remaining elevated as investors increasingly reassess how long restrictive Fed policy may ultimately need to stay in place.