HomeLive CommentsUS PPI Jump 6.5%, Highest Since 2022, as Oil Shock Spreads

US PPI Jump 6.5%, Highest Since 2022, as Oil Shock Spreads

ActionForex
By ActionForex

US producer prices surged far more than expected in May, highlighting that inflation pressures continue to build beneath the surface of the economy despite Wednesday’s relatively reassuring consumer inflation report. PPI rose 1.1% mom, matching April’s increase and exceeding expectations of 0.7% mom. Annual producer inflation accelerated from 5.9% yoy to 6.5% yoy, the strongest pace since November 2022.

The increase was overwhelmingly driven by energy costs. Final demand goods prices jumped 2.8% mom, the largest increase since the series began in 2009, with a 10.7% surge in energy prices accounting for most of the gain. Gasoline prices alone soared 23.4%, while diesel fuel, jet fuel, industrial chemicals and natural gas liquids also recorded sharp increases.

However, the report was not purely an energy story. Core producer prices excluding food, energy and trade services rose 0.8% mom, the largest increase since March 2022, lifting the annual rate to 5.1% yoy.

The data reinforces a theme increasingly confronting policymakers around the world: the energy shock is beginning to move beyond oil markets and into broader production chains.

Indicator May 2026 Notes
Headline PPI M/M 1.1% Above expectations
Headline PPI Y/Y 6.5% Highest since Nov 2022
Core PPI* M/M 0.8% Highest since Mar 2022
Core PPI* Y/Y 5.1% Highest since Oct 2022
Final Demand Goods M/M 2.8% Record increase since series began in 2009
Energy Prices M/M 10.7% Main inflation driver
Gasoline Prices M/M 23.4% More than half of goods increase
Final Demand Services M/M 0.3% Slower than April
Transportation & Warehousing 2.6% Strong increase
Trade Services -1.1% Partial offset

Full US PPI release here.

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