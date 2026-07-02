Australia Posts Biggest Trade Deficit Since 2015 as Gold, Iron Ore Exports Slump

Australia’s trade balance unexpectedly swung into its largest deficit in more than a decade in May as a sharp drop in commodity exports outweighed a rise in imports.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported a goods trade deficit of AUD 3.02B, compared with a revised surplus of AUD 1.38B in April and well below market expectations for a AUD 2.18B surplus. The shortfall marked Australia’s largest monthly trade deficit since late 2015.

The deterioration was driven primarily by a -6.9% mom decline in exports following April’s surge. Non-monetary gold exports plunged -35%, while iron ore exports fell -9%, highlighting the volatility of Australia’s commodity-driven trade flows. Imports, meanwhile, rose 2.6% mom, led by stronger purchases of motor vehicles, aircraft and telecommunications equipment. Import increased 0.2% mom in April.

Indicator Previous Latest Consensus Goods Trade Balance (AUD) +1.38B -3.02B +2.18B Exports (MoM) 7.2% -6.9% Imports (MoM) 0.2% 2.6% Non-Monetary Gold Exports -35% Iron Ore Exports -9%

Full Australia trade balance release here.