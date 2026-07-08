RBNZ Raises OCR, Consensus Masks Diverging Inflation Views

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised the Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, with the Monetary Policy Committee reaching the decision by consensus despite differing assessments of the inflation outlook. Policymakers agreed that a further withdrawal of monetary stimulus was warranted to return inflation to the 2% midpoint, even though the partial reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has sharply reduced oil prices and eased near-term inflation pressures. The Committee cautioned, however, that “the effects of the shock will linger for some time” and that “the outlook for medium-term inflation pressures remains uncertain.”

The Record of Meeting revealed a more nuanced discussion beneath that consensus. Prasanna Gai and Hayley Gourley judged risks to inflation as still skewed to the upside. Meanwhile, Governor Anna Breman, Director of Economics and Chief Economist Paul Conway, Assistant Governor (Money) Karen Silk, and external MPC member Carl Hansen, viewed risks as broadly balanced, arguing that spare capacity and still-soft demand should limit firms’ ability to pass higher costs on to consumers, even as the economy is expected to regain momentum in the second half of the year.

The result was a statement that preserved a tightening bias without locking the Committee into a predetermined path. The RBNZ said “some further reduction in monetary stimulus is likely to be required,” while adding that “further OCR increases appear likely at upcoming meetings,” but stressed that “their timing is highly uncertain.” Future decisions will therefore hinge on incoming data, firms’ price-setting behavior and the pace at which spare capacity is absorbed, reinforcing the RBNZ’s preference for flexibility over explicit forward guidance.

Full RBNZ statement here.