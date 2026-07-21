New Zealand CPI Hits 4.1% as Fuel Costs Reinforce RBNZ Challenge

New Zealand’s consumer prices rose 1.5% qoq in the second quarter, lifting annual inflation to 4.1% from 3.1%, in line with market expectations. The acceleration was driven overwhelmingly by energy-related costs, with petrol prices surging 20.1% over the quarter and contributing nearly half of the quarterly increase in the Consumer Price Index. Prices for other vehicle fuels and lubricants climbed 47.7%, while higher housing construction costs also added to inflation. Offsetting factors included lower fruit prices and a decline in domestic accommodation costs, but these were insufficient to counter the sharp rise in fuel-related expenses.

The breakdown suggests imported inflation remains the dominant driver of current price pressures. Annual tradeable inflation accelerated to 4.9%, reflecting the impact of higher global energy prices, with petrol and other vehicle fuels accounting for the majority of the increase.

By contrast, non-tradeable inflation stood at 3.4%, well below the headline rate. Domestic inflation pressures were led by higher electricity prices and local authority rates, while declines in dairy products and real estate services helped contain broader price growth.

The divergence between tradeable and non-tradeable inflation indicates that the latest acceleration is being driven primarily by external cost shocks rather than a broad-based resurgence in domestic demand.

For the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the report is unlikely to settle the policy debate. The headline reading exceeded the RBNZ’s own 3.9% projection, but the details suggest much of the upside came from fuel prices rather than a widespread reacceleration in underlying inflation. Even so, policymakers are likely to remain cautious given the renewed rise in global oil prices following the escalation in the Middle East. If elevated energy costs begin feeding more broadly into domestic prices over coming quarters, the case for additional policy tightening would strengthen.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Expected Previous CPI Q/Q 1.5% 1.5% 0.9% CPI Y/Y 4.1% 4.0% 3.1% Tradeable Inflation Y/Y 4.9% — 2.5% Non-tradeable Inflation Y/Y 3.4% — 3.5%

Market Takeaways

Headline inflation accelerated to 4.1% yoy , slightly above expectations and above the RBNZ’s 3.9% forecast.

, slightly above expectations and above the RBNZ’s 3.9% forecast. The increase was overwhelmingly driven by fuel-related prices , with petrol and other vehicle fuels contributing more than half of the quarterly rise in CPI.

, with petrol and other vehicle fuels contributing more than half of the quarterly rise in CPI. Tradeable inflation (4.9%) outpaced non-tradeable inflation (3.4%) , indicating imported cost pressures was the dominant driver.

outpaced , indicating imported cost pressures was the dominant driver. Domestic inflation pressures were more moderate, led mainly by electricity prices and local authority rates rather than broad-based demand.

The report keeps the RBNZ on alert, but the policy outlook will depend on whether higher energy costs begin feeding into wages and broader domestic inflation over coming quarters.

Full NZ CPI release here.