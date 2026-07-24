Japan PMI Composite rises to 53.1 as AI Demand Boosts Manufacturing

Japan’s private sector expanded at its fastest pace since February in July, with the S&P Global Flash Composite PMI Output Index edging up from 52.8 to 53.1. The survey marked a sixteenth consecutive month of expansion, reflecting resilient business activity at the start of the second half of the year. While the Manufacturing PMI eased marginally from 54.8 to 54.7, manufacturing output accelerated sharply, with the Output Index rising from 54.3 to 56.1. Meanwhile, services activity cooled modestly as the Services PMI Business Activity Index slipped from 52.2 to 51.9.

The latest survey pointed to an increasingly uneven recovery. Manufacturing continued to outperform, supported by robust demand from the semiconductor and artificial intelligence industries, while services lost some momentum. At the same time, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to shape business conditions. Manufacturers reported building inventories of finished goods and raw materials to guard against supply chain disruptions and higher input costs linked to the conflict, even as overall cost inflation eased slightly from June.

Despite the stronger pace of activity, the outlook became more cautious. Firms remained able to pass higher costs on to customers, with services companies in particular reporting faster increases in selling prices as they sought to protect margins. However, business confidence weakened, especially in the services sector, reflecting uncertainty over the economic outlook and geopolitical risks.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Previous Flash Composite PMI Output Index (Jul) 53.1 52.8 Flash Services PMI Business Activity Index (Jul) 51.9 52.2 Flash Manufacturing PMI (Jul) 54.7 54.8 Flash Manufacturing PMI Output Index (Jul) 56.1 54.3

Key Takeaways

Private sector expansion strengthened: Japan’s Flash Composite PMI Output Index edged up from 52.8 to 53.1 , marking the strongest pace of growth since February and extending the expansion streak to 16 consecutive months .

Japan’s Flash Composite PMI Output Index edged up from , marking the strongest pace of growth since February and extending the expansion streak to . Manufacturing led the improvement: Although the headline Manufacturing PMI eased slightly from 54.8 to 54.7 , the Manufacturing Output Index jumped from 54.3 to 56.1 , signaling a sharp acceleration in factory production.

Although the headline Manufacturing PMI eased slightly from , the Manufacturing Output Index jumped from , signaling a sharp acceleration in factory production. Services lost some momentum: The Services PMI Business Activity Index slipped from 52.2 to 51.9 , indicating that growth remained positive but moderated during July.

The Services PMI Business Activity Index slipped from , indicating that growth remained positive but moderated during July. Technology demand remained supportive: Manufacturers continued to benefit from robust demand linked to the semiconductor and AI industries, helping offset external headwinds.

Manufacturers continued to benefit from robust demand linked to the semiconductor and AI industries, helping offset external headwinds. Middle East tensions continued to affect businesses: Firms reported building inventories of goods and raw materials amid supply chain disruptions and higher costs stemming from the regional conflict.

Firms reported building inventories of goods and raw materials amid supply chain disruptions and higher costs stemming from the regional conflict. Inflation pressures remained elevated: While input cost inflation eased slightly, selling prices continued to rise strongly, particularly in the services sector as firms sought to protect profit margins.

While input cost inflation eased slightly, selling prices continued to rise strongly, particularly in the services sector as firms sought to protect profit margins. Business confidence softened: Optimism about future output declined, especially among services firms, highlighting growing uncertainty despite solid current activity.

Full Japan PMI flash release here.