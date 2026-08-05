New Zealand Jobs Surprise: Strong Hiring Outweighs Rise in Unemployment

New Zealand’s labor market delivered a stronger-than-expected employment report for the second quarter, reinforcing the case for further RBNZ tightening even as the unemployment rate rose. Employment increased 0.5% qoq, comfortably beating expectations of 0.1%, while the Labour Cost Index accelerated to 0.7% qoq from 0.5%. The unemployment rate climbed to 5.6% from 5.3%, above the expected 5.4%, but the rise was accompanied by a higher labor force participation rate, pointing to an expanding labor supply rather than a sharp deterioration in hiring.

The underlying details painted a more balanced picture. The labor force participation rate increased to 70.7%, while the number of people employed rose 1.2% from a year earlier. Private-sector wage growth remained firm at 0.7% qoq, highlighting persistent domestic inflation pressures. At the same time, the underutilisation rate rose to 13.8%, while hours worked edged lower during the quarter, suggesting some additional slack is emerging despite robust hiring.

For the RBNZ, the report is likely to be viewed as supportive of maintaining its tightening bias rather than accelerating it. Strong employment growth and faster wage inflation reinforce concerns that domestic price pressures remain sticky, while the higher unemployment rate appears to reflect greater labor force participation rather than weakening demand for workers. The data therefore strengthen expectations that further policy tightening remains on the table, although the increase in labor market slack argues against an urgent need for more aggressive action.

Data Summary

Indicator Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Consensus Assessment Employment Change Q/Q +0.5% +0.2% +0.1% Strong beat Unemployment Rate 5.6% 5.3% 5.4% Higher than expected Labour Cost Index Q/Q +0.7% +0.5% +0.6% Stronger wage growth Labour Force Participation Rate 70.7% 70.5% — Higher Employment Rate 66.7% 66.6% — Slightly higher Underutilisation Rate 13.8% 13.0% — More slack Private Sector LCI Q/Q +0.7% +0.5% — Accelerated Public Sector LCI Q/Q +0.4% +0.4% — Unchanged

Key Takeaways

Employment growth surprised strongly to the upside , rising 0.5% q/q against expectations of 0.1% , pointing to resilient labour demand.

, rising against expectations of , pointing to resilient labour demand. The Labour Cost Index accelerated to 0.7% q/q , reinforcing concerns that domestic wage pressures remain persistent.

, reinforcing concerns that domestic wage pressures remain persistent. Although the unemployment rate rose to 5.6% , the increase coincided with a higher labour force participation rate, suggesting more people entered the workforce rather than widespread job losses.

, the increase coincided with a higher labour force participation rate, suggesting more people entered the workforce rather than widespread job losses. The report was not uniformly strong. Underutilisation increased to 13.8% and hours worked edged lower, indicating some labour market slack is emerging.

and hours worked edged lower, indicating some labour market slack is emerging. Overall, the data are net hawkish for the RBNZ, supporting expectations that further policy tightening remains likely, albeit at a measured pace.

for the RBNZ, supporting expectations that further policy tightening remains likely, albeit at a measured pace. The report is supportive for the New Zealand Dollar, particularly relative to currencies backed by central banks expected to remain on hold.

Full NZ employment release here.