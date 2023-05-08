<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6710; (P) 0.6733; (R1) 0.6776; More…

AUD/USD’s rebound from 0.6572 extends higher today, but stays below 0.6804 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Near term outlook also stays bearish as long as 0.6804 resistance holds, and down trend resumption through 0.6563 low is in favor at a later stage. Below 0.6689 minor support will bring retest of 0.6563 low. Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.6804 should indicate completion of whole fall from 0.7156, and turn near term outlook bullish for retesting this high instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 61.8% retracement of 0.6169 to 0.7156 at 0.6546 holds, the decline from 0.7156 is seen as a correction to rally from 0.6169 (2022 low) only. Another rise should still be seen through 0.7156 at a later stage. However, sustained break of 0.6546 will raise the chance of long term down trend resumption through 0.6169 low.