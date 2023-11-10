<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6344; (P) 0.6387; (R1) 0.6409; More…

AUD/USD’s steep decline now suggests that rebound from 0.6269 has completed at 0.6521. The development also indicates rejection by 0.6510 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 0.6894 to 0.6269 at 0.6508), and retain near term bearishness. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.6269 low. Firm break there will resume larger fall from 0.7156, to retest 0.6169 low. On the upside, above 0.6427 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, there is no confirmation that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. While current rebound from 0.6269 might extend higher, it could be the third leg of a corrective pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low) only. For now, medium term bearishness will remain as long as 0.6894 resistance holds.