<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6343; (P) 0.6357; (R1) 0.6376; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays on the downside at this point. Deeper fall should be seen back to retest 0.6269. Firm break there will resume larger fall from 0.7156, to retest 0.6169 low. On the upside, above 0.6427 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. Overall, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6510 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 0.6894 to 0.6269 at 0.6508) holds.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, there is no confirmation that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. While current rebound from 0.6269 might extend higher, it could be the third leg of a corrective pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low) only. For now, medium term bearishness will remain as long as 0.6894 resistance holds.