Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral as consolidations continue above 0.6479 temporary low. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6609 minor resistance holds, and further decline is expected. On the downside, break of 0.6479 will resume the fall from 0.6798 to 0.6361 support first. Firm break there will target 0.6269 low.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.6798 as another falling leg. Deeper fall could be seen to the lower side of the range between 0.6169/6361. But strong support should be seen there to contain downside. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.6798 resistance holds, in case of rebound.