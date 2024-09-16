Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6687; (P) 0.6710; (R1) 0.6728; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 0.6766 resistance should confirm that corrective pullback from 0.6823 has completed at 0.6621 already. Retest of 0.6823 should be seen next. On the downside, however, sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.6348 to 0.6823 will target 61.8% retracement at 0.6529 instead.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.